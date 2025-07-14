$41.820.00
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Vladimir Putin stated that geopolitical interests, not ideology, are the basis of contradictions between Russia and the West. He noted that the West ignored Moscow's proposals - including those concerning strategic weapons.

Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interests

The geopolitical aspect is at the heart of the contradictions between Russia and the West, although it previously seemed that normal relations were hindered by the communist ideology of the USSR. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said this in an interview with Russian media, as reported by UNN.

Details

He admitted that he himself had previously been under the spell of illusions about this.

Many people believe, and I among them, strangely enough, ... believed that the main contradictions were ideological in nature. The disregard for the state strategic interests of the Russian Federation remained. This was tied to a clear desire to achieve some geopolitical advantages. Moreover, when I became president, I didn't immediately understand everything either.

- Putin said.

According to the dictator, despite all attempts to convey Russia's position, the West remained indifferent to its interests and concerns.

It became obvious to me that ideology probably had some significance, but still, at the heart of all these contradictions are geopolitical interests. This is the main, fundamental thing.

- Putin muses.

At the same time, in his opinion, Moscow "offered a lot to the West - both in the field of strategic offensive weapons and in the field of missile defense."

"Everything - everything! - was rejected, rejected, rejected," Putin complained.

Recall

In June, Putin complained that the West wants to "steal" the Kremlin's money. According to him, the West is preparing to "appropriate blocked Russian gold and foreign exchange assets," and Russia is supposedly ready for such a turn, because it will lead to the regionalization of payment systems, and the latter will benefit the global economy.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
