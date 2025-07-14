"Putin speaks nicely, and then bombs everyone": Trump promised Ukraine missiles for Patriot

US President Donald Trump stated that he would send Patriot missiles to Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the head of the White House named the number of missiles he plans to send to Ukraine, but said that the European Union would reimburse the United States for their cost.

We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin has really surprised a lot of people. He speaks nicely, and then bombs everyone in the evening. But there's a small problem here. I don't like it - Trump said.

The publication indicates that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the US for increased defensive capabilities to repel the daily barrage of missile and drone attacks from Russia.

We are essentially going to send them various units of very sophisticated military equipment. They will pay us 100% for it, and that's what we want - added the US president.

He plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this week to discuss, among other things, the issue of Ukraine.

Recall

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that the United States of America will provide Ukraine with a record supply of weapons in the coming days. The US Congress is also preparing to adopt the toughest package of sanctions in the country's history, aimed at those who support Russia.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects full understanding from the US regarding forcing Russia to peace.

Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATO