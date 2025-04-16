$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

GUR: Russia is considering an offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy regions, soldiers from North Korea may be involved in these operations

North Korean troops fighting on the side of Russia have learned to use drones and electronic warfare. There is a risk of involving the North Korean army in the Russian offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Russian military are considering an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and North Korean soldiers may be involved in these operations. They are already fighting alongside Russian forces in the Kursk direction and are mastering the weapons and tactics that Russia uses on the battlefield. This was stated by Andriy Chernyak, spokesman of the Main Intelligence Directorate, in an interview with NHK, reports UNN.

Details

"Unfortunately, we can talk about the evolution, about the successful training of North Korean military personnel. North Korean soldiers have learned the tactics of using unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare equipment, and are fully mastering the weapons and tactics that Russia uses on the battlefield," Chernyak said.

He noted that it was believed that there would be a language barrier between the North Korean and Russian military, but troops from North Korea perform their duties as assault units, even without communicating with the Russian military.

According to him, the DPRK troops receive certain commands or instructions to "reach a certain milestone", and then go forward, and after completing the task, they consolidate there without constant communication with the Russian side.

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that North Korea's losses to date have reached approximately 5,000 people, and another 6,000 soldiers from that country are in the Kursk region and may continue to fight.

Chernyak also noted that the Russian military are considering an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions. He did not rule out that North Korean soldiers would be involved in these offensive operations, the publication writes.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko reports that "Russia plans to use the DPRK military for the war on the territory of Ukraine", but the Russians will manipulate and state that the DPRK military are fighting on "Russian territory under the Russian constitution", since they have included Ukrainian lands in their constitution. "The DPRK military will be in Russian uniform, just like in the Kursk region," he said.

"Russia is also actively importing labor from the DPRK - women and men to production, mostly young people from 18 to 25 years old. For this, the DPRK authorities receive money from Russia, from $1,000 per unit. Here, Russia acts in the same way as the Soviet government did after the Korean War, attracting cheap labor from Korea to production, paying off the North Koreans with resources. As a rule, the Koreans themselves and their relatives receive a smaller part of the money that Russia pays to the DPRK authorities for their involvement," Kovalenko said.

Recall

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the DPRK sends Russia from 200 to 260 thousand rounds of ammunition per month. North Korea has become an important supplier for Moscow's war against Ukraine.

