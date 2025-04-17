Russian troops advanced near Kotlyarivka and in certain areas of the Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState

The occupiers have become more active in eastern Ukraine. This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

The invaders have made advances near the settlement of Kotlyarivka, as well as in certain areas of the front in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy advanced near Kotlyarivka and Zaporizhzhia. - DeepState.

Recall

According to the General Staff, 92 combat clashes were recorded during the past day. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to persistently restrain the enemy's attacks, countering his attempts to break through the defense and advance deep into the country.

During the day, the enemy carried out one missile and 77 air strikes, using two missiles and 128 guided aerial bombs. Also, Russian troops actively used ударні drones, launching over a thousand kamikaze drones. In total, more than 4,700 shellings were carried out on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects.

