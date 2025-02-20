The US Senate has confirmed Kesha Patel as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Kash Patel, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, has openly supported the idea of radical reform of the FBI, reflecting the rhetoric of the current American leader about the "politicization" of the agency during the investigation of the events of January 6, 2021.

The vote ended with a narrow margin of 51 to 49. Patel's appointment was supported by all Republicans, with the exception of Senators Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine), who expressed doubts about his independence. At the same time, even Senator Mitch McConnell, who had previously distanced himself from some of Trump's nominees, supported Patel. Democrats voted unanimously against.

Patel's confirmation comes amidst a sweeping change at the FBI since Trump's return to the White House. The bureau has already undergone a number of personnel purges, including the firing of the head of the Washington office who led the investigation into the Capitol riots, as well as several senior FBI officials across the country.

Patel previously served in the first Trump administration, where he was a federal prosecutor and public defender. In Trump's first term, his candidacy for FBI director was not supported, in part because of the opposition of then-Attorney General William Barr, who questioned his qualifications.

Kesh Patel received $25,000 last year from the russian film company Global Tree Pictures, which spreads pro-Kremlin narratives.

