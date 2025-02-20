ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 41992 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67152 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104180 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 70874 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116261 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100816 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112978 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116683 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152584 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115164 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 67800 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109362 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82319 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 48615 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 76075 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104185 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116264 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152584 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143301 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175680 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34078 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 76055 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133991 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135889 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164181 views
U.S. Senate recognizes Trump's henchman as new FBI director

U.S. Senate recognizes Trump's henchman as new FBI director

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26160 views

Kesh Patel was confirmed as FBI Director by a narrow 51-49 margin in the Senate. The appointment comes amidst a sweeping change in the bureau since Trump's return to the White House.

The US Senate has confirmed Kesha Patel as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

Kash Patel, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, has openly supported the idea of radical reform of the FBI, reflecting the rhetoric of the current American leader about the "politicization" of the agency during the investigation of the events of January 6, 2021.

The vote ended with a narrow margin of 51 to 49. Patel's appointment was supported by all Republicans, with the exception of Senators Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine), who expressed doubts about his independence. At the same time, even Senator Mitch McConnell, who had previously distanced himself from some of Trump's nominees, supported Patel. Democrats voted unanimously against.

Patel's confirmation comes amidst a sweeping change at the FBI since Trump's return to the White House. The bureau has already undergone a number of personnel purges, including the firing of the head of the Washington office who led the investigation into the Capitol riots, as well as several senior FBI officials across the country.

Patel previously served in the first Trump administration, where he was a federal prosecutor and public defender. In Trump's first term, his candidacy for FBI director was not supported, in part because of the opposition of then-Attorney General William Barr, who questioned his qualifications.

Remind

Kesh Patel received $25,000 last year from the russian film company Global Tree Pictures, which spreads pro-Kremlin narratives.

Trump's FBI nominee received money from Russian director with Kremlin ties - WP08.02.25, 10:48 • 31942 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
mitch-mcconnellMitch McConnell
susan-collinsSusan Collins
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

