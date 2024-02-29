After McConnell's resignation, Ukraine loses one of its main supporters among Senate Republicans

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28247 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 102543 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 66522 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 265974 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227790 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189411 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229627 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251257 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157245 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372069 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 83422 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 105279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37319 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 38352 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 102543 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 265974 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210038 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227790 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18850 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27113 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 64489 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 71706 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

After McConnell's resignation, Ukraine loses one of its main supporters among Senate Republicans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24713 views

With McConnell's resignation as Senate Republican leader, Ukraine loses an important ally in passing bipartisan aid packages.

After McConnell's resignation, Ukraine loses one of its main supporters among Senate Republicans

For the past two years, Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has supported sending weapons and economic aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. With the sudden announcement of the Republican leader's resignation, Kyiv will be left without an important ally among the GOP politicians.

This was reported by Politicoand UNN.

Details

The Republican Party leader has considerable influence - he supported new aid to Ukraine as much as he could at the moment, pushing a $95 billion bipartisan foreign aid package through the House of Representatives despite criticism from other US politicians, the newspaper writes.

In the fall of 2023, McConnell repeatedly argued in favor of the economic benefits of arms sales to Ukraine, pointing out that the funds were returned to the United States in the form of contracts for the defense industry. The Republican senator from Kentucky also worked closely with Democratic Party leaders to pass a new tranche of aid in the Senate in February 2024.

As Politico points out, McConnell is in the middle of a fierce internal conflict within the Republican Party over Ukraine, trying to keep the government open and lead his party to a majority in the Senate.

However, now that McConnell is stepping down as leader, some are hoping for a greater reset of party priorities.

Senator Roger Marshall (Republican Party) has already made a statement to this effect:

Americans - whether it's the issue of Ukraine or the issue of borders... the vast majority say it's time

- He said.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson believes that Ukraine can wait.

But this is not what the Democrats think.

The United States cannot "afford to wait a month or two months or three months, because we have a chance to lose the war, to end up with a fragmented NATO and allies who will distance themselves

- Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, warned.

Democrats recognize that action on the border is necessary, [...] but they believe that working out the political details will take time, time that Ukraine does not have

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has announced that he will retireas Senate Republican leader in November 2024 after nearly two decades in office.

Also, UNN reported that an Illinois court banned former President Donald Trump from participating in the Republican primary because of his role in inciting a riot in the US Capitol on January 6, the entry into force of this decision was postponed to allow for an appeal.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
Mitch McConnell
NATO
Donald Trump
Mike Johnson
Chuck Schumer
Kirill Budanov
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
