Austrian Chancellor warns against "spiral of escalation" in Russia's war against Ukraine

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has warned against an "escalation spiral" that cannot be controlled in Russia's war against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Der Standard.

"New solutions are needed so that the conflict can end," Nehammer emphasized on Wednesday night on ZiB 2.

He added that we are in a kind of "echo chamber of the West" and that the BRICS countries should be involved. First of all, the West needs China and India to find a peaceful solution. We need to talk to these two countries on an equal footing.

On ORF, Nehammer saw Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dead end, as he has not achieved any of his strategic goals. Not only has NATO expanded to Sweden and Finland, but the defense alliance countries will now spend more money again, as the United States has long demanded.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the use of ground troops after a meeting of about 20 heads of state and government in Paris. Nehammer said on Wednesday that this was not the majority view.

When asked whether it would not be responsible to seriously discuss Austria's neutrality, Nehammer replied that his priority has always been how best to protect Austria. He never refuses to discuss security policy, but "the fact is that neutrality is more useful for us now.

