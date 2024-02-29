$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Austrian Chancellor warns against "spiral of escalation" in Russia's war against Ukraine

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer warned against an "escalation spiral" in Russia's war against Ukraine and pointed out that new solutions are needed to bring it to a peaceful conclusion, including with the involvement of BRICS countries such as China and India.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has warned against an "escalation spiral" that cannot be controlled in Russia's war against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Der Standard.

Details

"New solutions are needed so that the conflict can end," Nehammer emphasized on Wednesday night on ZiB 2.

He added that we are in a kind of "echo chamber of the West" and that the BRICS countries should be involved. First of all, the West needs China and India to find a peaceful solution. We need to talk to these two countries on an equal footing.

On ORF, Nehammer saw Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dead end, as he has not achieved any of his strategic goals. Not only has NATO expanded to Sweden and Finland, but the defense alliance countries will now spend more money again, as the United States has long demanded.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the use of ground troops after a meeting of about 20 heads of state and government in Paris. Nehammer said on Wednesday that this was not the majority view. 

When asked whether it would not be responsible to seriously discuss Austria's neutrality, Nehammer replied that his priority has always been how best to protect Austria. He never refuses to discuss security policy, but "the fact is that neutrality is more useful for us now.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

