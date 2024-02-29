$41.340.03
Argentine President promises platform to support Ukraine in Latin America

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26960 views

Argentina's President Javier Milei plans to hold a Latin American summit in 2024 to support Ukraine as it fights against Russian aggression.

Argentine President promises platform to support Ukraine in Latin America

Javier Miley said that a "Latin American summit in support of Ukraine" should be held no later than this year, a statement that could be interpreted differently in the region, as some leaders in South and Central America are "not yet aligned with either side.

This was written by FT, reported UNN.

Argentina's libertarian president, Javier Milei, an economist and former television expert, said he prioritizes alliances with "countries that defend freedom," including the United States, Israel, and Ukraine, to which he has given two military helicopters to counter Russian aggression.

It is important that Miley continues to make statements in support of Ukraine.

According to the Financial Times, the Argentine leader plans to hold a "Latin American support summit" for Ukraine in 2024, which emphasizes a significant difference from other regional leaders such as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico. Mexico and Brazil have so far taken a more neutral stance toward the parties to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Detained Russian oligarch Churkin seeks political asylum in Argentina06.02.24, 01:12 • 29955 views

It should be added that the most important alliance for Argentina is the United States. In addition, the IMF, which is to provide the Milei government with a loan of billions of dollars in the next few years.

The next day, Meeley flew to Maryland to speak at a conservative political conference and hugged President Joe Biden's 2024 election rival, Donald Trump, backstage.

I hope that the next time [we meet] you will be president

- Miley told Trump in a video of the meeting shared by advisers to both leaders.

Recall

Andriy Yermak discussed with Carina Milei the implementation of Ukrainian-Argentine agreements and planned mutual visits. They also discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace and a potential Ukraine-Latin America summit.

Argentina's new president, Javier Milei , played up his last salary as a deputy on social media and introduced a significant austerity plan during the first week, including reducing the number of ministries and planning cuts in the public sector.

China comments on Macron's statement on possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine29.02.24, 09:35 • 32152 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
Javier Milei
Argentina
Mexico
Brazil
South America
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
