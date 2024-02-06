Detained Russian oligarch Churkin seeks political asylum in Argentina
Kyiv • UNN
Igor Churkin, who was detained in Argentina at the request of Ukraine, has applied for political asylum there.
Russian Igor Churkin, detained at the request of Ukraine, has applied for political asylum in Argentina. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.
Details
The lawyer of Russian citizen Igor Churkin, detained in Argentina at the request of Ukraine, has filed an application for political asylum for his client.
Natalia Pustovalova, Head of the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Argentina, said that the Consular Section is ready to provide legal assistance to Igor Churkin within its competence.
Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine announced the detention of the son of Russian businessman Igor Churkin in Argentina, who is suspected of committing a criminal offense in Ukraine.
