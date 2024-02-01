Son of Russian oligarch Churkin detained in Argentina on suspicion of fraud to preserve business assets in Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101064 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127505 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129051 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170600 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168815 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274659 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177693 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166985 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243555 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105910 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100771 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79996 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 76677 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89016 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228849 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254301 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240215 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127505 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103531 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119854 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120281 views
Son of Russian oligarch Churkin detained in Argentina on suspicion of fraud to preserve business assets in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32527 views

The son of Russian oligarch Igor Churkin has been detained in Argentina for attempting to fraudulently retain control of a business in Ukraine with a loan from a state-owned bank.

In Argentina, law enforcement officers detained the son of a Russian oligarch who deceitfully tried to keep his business in Ukraine, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation reports, according to UNN. 

Based on the evidence collected by the SBI, law enforcement agencies of the Argentine Republic detained the son of Russian businessman Igor Churkin, who tried to keep assets in Ukraine at the expense of a state-owned bank

- the SBI said in a statement.

In 2022, SBI officers served a suspicion notice on Ihor Churkin and his accomplice, who were trying to fraudulently keep the property of an enterprise in Lviv. Lviv Bus Plants LLC took out a substantial loan from a state-owned bank secured by its property. According to the SBI, Churkin spent the money at his own discretion and refused to return the loan to the bank. 

In addition, in order not to lose the company's pledged property, the businessman developed a scheme to block the auction of the pledged property by a Ukrainian bank. 

"The head of an oligarch-controlled enterprise, controlled by the oligarch's son, filed a deliberately false statement with the police about the alleged commission of a criminal offense by the bank's representatives. He accused the bank's officials of a fictitious particularly serious offense. Such a statement became the basis for registering criminal proceedings and seizing the collateral," the SBI reports. 

A Russian citizen was served a notice of suspicion under Article 383 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (knowingly false report to a pre-trial investigation body of a criminal offense, combined with accusing a person of a particularly serious crime).

In turn, the head of the company, who, at the request of the Russian, reported a knowingly false crime, was found guilty by the court and sentenced to 2 years' imprisonment (with a 1-year probationary period).

The issue of extradition of the Russian to Ukraine is currently being resolved.

Former Sevastopol mayor dmitry ovsyannikov arrested in London for sanctions circumvention and fraud - The Times01.02.24, 10:27 • 25515 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
argentinaArgentina
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising