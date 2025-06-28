Ecuador's most dangerous fugitive arrested in an underground bunker – betrayed by his daughter

One of Latin America's most wanted criminals, gang leader "Fito," has once again been apprehended by police. After more than a year in hiding, he was found in a secret bunker under a hatch in a luxurious house. His young daughter accidentally revealed her father's whereabouts to law enforcement. Dailymail reports this, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

After escaping from prison in January 2024, José Adolfo Macías Villamar, known as Fito, had been in hiding for more than a year. His escape led to prison riots, hostage-takings, and attacks on TV stations. President Daniel Noboa was even forced to declare a state of emergency. Despite a massive manhunt, Fito managed to stay under the radar—until police received an unexpected tip.

According to National Police Commander Victor Ordoneez, "authorities received final confirmation that Fito would be in the house during the raid from his young daughter."

Following this, police conducted a massive 10-hour special operation in the criminal's hometown of Manta. The house where he was hiding was luxuriously equipped: marble floors, a swimming pool, a gym, a game area, new sofas in packaging, and TVs in boxes. But the real surprise was an air-conditioned bunker hidden under a kitchen hatch.

When this happened, Fito panicked. He opened the hatch where the military and police were located, and came out of the opening - said Interior Minister John Raímberg.

Upon emerging from his hiding place, Fito found himself at the barrel of several pistols. Police forced him to identify himself aloud—he confirmed his identity.

He had previously escaped from prison in 2013. This time, he faces not only a new sentence but also extradition to the U.S., where he has at least seven charges against him, including drug trafficking, conspiracy, and arms smuggling.

Fito's gang closely cooperated with the Mexican "Sinaloa" cartel, controlling drug trafficking routes from South America to the U.S.

Number of drug users in the world has increased to 316 million, the cocaine market is growing the fastest - UN