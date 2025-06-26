The number of drug users in the world has increased to 316 million, the cocaine market is growing the fastest - UN

The number of drug users worldwide rose to 316 million in 2023, according to a UN report released on Thursday, UNN reports citing dpa.

Details

This number corresponds to 6% of the world's population aged 15 to 64 who use drugs, excluding tobacco and alcohol, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) 2025 World Drug Report in Vienna, which is based on 2023 data.

In 2013, 5.2% of the world's population used drugs.

According to the report, cannabis remains the most consumed drug with 244 million users, followed by opioids (61 million), amphetamines (30.7 million), cocaine (25 million) and ecstasy (21 million).

"This edition of the World Drug Report shows that organized drug trafficking groups continue to adapt, exploit global crises and target vulnerable populations," said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

"We must invest in prevention and address the root causes of drug trafficking at every stage of the illicit supply chain. And we must strengthen responses by leveraging technology, strengthening cross-border cooperation, providing alternative livelihoods and taking judicial action targeting key players in these networks," she said.

Among all drugs, the cocaine market is growing the fastest, according to the annual report.

Illegal cocaine production increased by more than a third year-on-year to a record 3,708 tons in 2023. The number of users increased from 17 million to 25 million between 2013 and 2023.

According to UN experts, the cocaine boom is leading not only to an increase in drug-related deaths, but also to an increase in violence between competing criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking.

According to them, this can also be observed in Western and Central Europe. In these two regions, more cocaine has been seized for several years than in North America.

