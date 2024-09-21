Large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine: 116 people suspected of selling weapons and drugs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103820 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109668 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177245 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143104 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146288 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140187 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187186 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112172 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177181 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104799 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 79395 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 37863 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 86239 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 55829 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 47076 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177245 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177181 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204428 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193215 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144684 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144394 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148903 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140170 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156877 views
Large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine: 116 people suspected of selling weapons and drugs

Large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine: 116 people suspected of selling weapons and drugs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18212 views

A large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine to shut down arms and drug trafficking channels. A total of 116 people were served with a notice of suspicion, and a large number of weapons, ammunition and drugs were seized.

During a large-scale special operation, arms and drug trafficking channels were blocked, and 116 people across Ukraine were notified of suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Under the procedural supervision of specialized defense prosecutors, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the National Police's Internal Investigation Department, the Investigation Departments of the National Police in the regions, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation, conducted large-scale special operations and blocked the channels for the sale of weapons, ammunition and drugs," the prosecutor's office said.

As indicated, 49 people were served suspicion notices on the facts of illegal storage and sale of weapons and ammunition throughout Ukraine, as well as misappropriation of weapons and ammunition (Art. 263, Art. 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Another 67 people were served suspicion notices over illegal drug trafficking (Art. 307, Art. 309, Art. 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted more than 129 searches and seized weapons and ammunition. These include 12 mortar and anti-tank mines, 187 grenade launchers and almost 180 rounds of ammunition, more than 85 assault rifles and machine guns, 20 improvised firearms, 124 detonators, 124 TNT blocks, more than 170 grenades, 45 pistols, almost 38 thousand rounds of ammunition, 15 kg of gunpowder and artillery shells," the prosecutor's office said.

Also, as indicated, more than 69 searches were conducted in several regions of Ukraine, which resulted in the discovery and seizure of psychotropic substances worth more than UAH 15.5 million, including 15 kg of amphetamine, more than 7,000 MDMA pills weighing about 3 kg, almost 1 kg of cannabis, more than 80 grams of a particularly dangerous psychotropic substance - PVP, cannabis, as well as UAH 100,000, mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards, scales and draft records.

An attempt was made to smuggle a batch of MDMA in cat food boxes on a bus from Poland17.09.24, 14:20 • 12373 views

According to the investigation, during 2024, the suspects used Telegram to sell drugs and psychotropic substances by means of "bookmarks" and postal service, including in the frontline regions.

11 suspects are charged with drug trafficking as part of a criminal organization.

During the searches, the activities of a laboratory for the production of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were terminated.

"The process of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is currently underway," the prosecutor's office said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

