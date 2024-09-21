Large-scale special operation was conducted in Ukraine: 116 people suspected of selling weapons and drugs

During a large-scale special operation, arms and drug trafficking channels were blocked, and 116 people across Ukraine were notified of suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Under the procedural supervision of specialized defense prosecutors, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the National Police's Internal Investigation Department, the Investigation Departments of the National Police in the regions, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation, conducted large-scale special operations and blocked the channels for the sale of weapons, ammunition and drugs," the prosecutor's office said.

As indicated, 49 people were served suspicion notices on the facts of illegal storage and sale of weapons and ammunition throughout Ukraine, as well as misappropriation of weapons and ammunition (Art. 263, Art. 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Another 67 people were served suspicion notices over illegal drug trafficking (Art. 307, Art. 309, Art. 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted more than 129 searches and seized weapons and ammunition. These include 12 mortar and anti-tank mines, 187 grenade launchers and almost 180 rounds of ammunition, more than 85 assault rifles and machine guns, 20 improvised firearms, 124 detonators, 124 TNT blocks, more than 170 grenades, 45 pistols, almost 38 thousand rounds of ammunition, 15 kg of gunpowder and artillery shells," the prosecutor's office said.

Also, as indicated, more than 69 searches were conducted in several regions of Ukraine, which resulted in the discovery and seizure of psychotropic substances worth more than UAH 15.5 million, including 15 kg of amphetamine, more than 7,000 MDMA pills weighing about 3 kg, almost 1 kg of cannabis, more than 80 grams of a particularly dangerous psychotropic substance - PVP, cannabis, as well as UAH 100,000, mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards, scales and draft records.

An attempt was made to smuggle a batch of MDMA in cat food boxes on a bus from Poland

According to the investigation, during 2024, the suspects used Telegram to sell drugs and psychotropic substances by means of "bookmarks" and postal service, including in the frontline regions.

11 suspects are charged with drug trafficking as part of a criminal organization.

During the searches, the activities of a laboratory for the production of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were terminated.

"The process of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is currently underway," the prosecutor's office said.