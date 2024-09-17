An attempt was made to smuggle a batch of MDMA in cat food boxes on a bus from Poland

An attempt was made to smuggle more than 3 kg of MDMA ecstasy in a bus from Poland to Ukraine, the drugs were hidden among food and in cat food boxes, the State Customs Service reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Customs officers reported on the exposure of a channel for the supply of particularly dangerous psychotropic substances in cooperation with law enforcement.

"Volyn customs officers found more than 7,000 ecstasy MDMA pills weighing more than 3 kg in a Warsaw-Zaporizhzhia bus returning from Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint. The prohibited goods were hidden in a bag filled with food and cat food boxes. During the customs inspection, three plastic ziplock bags with blue and pink triangular pills with a skull marking on them were seized from these boxes," customs officers said in social media.

As indicated, customs officers immediately notified law enforcement officers of the dangerous find.

The investigation is ongoing.

