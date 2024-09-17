Hemp worth UAH 25 million seized from drug dealer in Dnipro region

Investigators in Dnipropetrovs'k region have sent to court an indictment against a drug dealer whose drug paraphernalia worth UAH 25 million was seized during a search. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

During the operation, law enforcement officers identified a 42-year-old local resident who could be involved in the cultivation of hemp and sale of marijuana.

Law enforcement officers searched the man's house. It turned out that he had equipped the house with everything necessary for processing drug herbs, installed ventilation, a plant chopper and a special dryer.

Law enforcement officers found plastic bags with chopped hemp weighing 105 kg. Also, in one of the rooms, two grenades with fuses and 30 rounds of 5.45 mm ammunition were stored in a tent cover.

In addition, law enforcement officers found a crop of cannabis on a personal plot, which the suspect carefully cared for: cultivated, watered and processed. In total, the police seized 206 plants.

In coordination with the Kamianske District Prosecutor's Office, the man was served a notice of suspicion of committing three criminal offenses:

under Part 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues)

ч. 2 of Art. 310 (sowing or cultivation of sleeping poppies or cannabis)

ч. 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On September 11, investigators sent the criminal proceedings with the indictment to court.

