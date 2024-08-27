Monthly production of up to 100 kg of heavy psychotropics: law enforcement officers neutralize drug syndicate

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209441 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159200 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156245 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204257 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112568 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192276 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105173 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 88036 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 62355 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103124 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 99538 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 47946 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209419 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204240 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192261 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218845 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206697 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 25763 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 42156 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152698 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155799 views
Monthly production of up to 100 kg of heavy psychotropics: law enforcement officers neutralize drug syndicate

Monthly production of up to 100 kg of heavy psychotropics: law enforcement officers neutralize drug syndicate

 • 13442 views

Law enforcers detained 10 members of the group, which produced up to 100 kg of hard drugs per month. The law enforcement seized 17 kg of psychotropics, 280 liters of precursors and drug lab equipment.

The Security Service and the National Police neutralized an international criminal organization that manufactured and sold wholesale consignments of hard drugs and psychotropics. As a result of a special operation in Odesa, 10 members of the drug syndicate, including two of its organizers, were simultaneously detained in other regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

According to the case, the offenders produced 60 to 100 kg of "goods" worth over UAH 20 million at black market prices every month. At the same time, the smuggling of 120 kg of psychotropic substances was documented within the framework of criminal proceedings. Among the seized items are large batches of amphetamine, mephedrone and the particularly dangerous psychotropic PVP,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in the course of complex measures, the location of the group's drug lab, which the offenders set up in one of the dacha cooperatives in Odesa, was established. They smuggled all the components for the manufacture of prohibited substances from their accomplices in East Asia and purchased them through specialized Internet forums. The drug dealers sold the finished "products" in the largest cities of Ukraine using so-called "bookmarks".

For wholesale drug trafficking, the group members also created their own network of Telegram channels, where they advertised their "goods". In addition, the suspects were actively looking for potential buyers on the darknet. They used postal services to send drugs, and hid the "orders" in containers among food.

According to the investigation, one of the group's organizers was a repeat offender who had previously been prosecuted for drug trafficking.

During 44 searches, the detainees were found to have:

  • 280 liters of precursors for the production of drugs and psychotropics;
  • almost 17 kg of banned substances;
  • technological equipment of the drug laboratory.

Currently, all detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Art. 255, paras. 1, 2 Art. 255 (creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it);
  • ч. 2 of Art. 311 (illegal production, manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation or shipment of precursors);
  • ч. 3 of Art. 305 (smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors or counterfeit medicines);
  • ч. 4 of Art. 28 and Art. 2, 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues committed by a criminal organization).

The offenders are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing to bring all members of the group to justice.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained two people involved in cocaine smuggling from the Netherlands to Ukraine. A kilogram of the drug worth over UAH 2.3 million was seized, and the suspects face up to 12 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising