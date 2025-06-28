$41.590.08
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 03:12 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 01:01 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:34 PM
Germany raises minimum wage, moving to second place in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Germany will increase the minimum wage to 13.90 euros per hour in 2026 and to 14.60 euros in 2027. This will make it the second highest in the EU after Luxembourg.

The German Minimum Wage Commission announced that Berlin will raise the minimum wage over two years. Thus, it will be the second largest in the European Union after Luxembourg. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Germany plans to raise the minimum wage in two stages. For the first time - at the beginning of 2026: from 12.82 euros per hour to 13.90 euros. And in 2027, it is planned to increase it by 0.70 euros - to 14.60.

Thus, Germans will earn an average of about 2.5 thousand euros, so Germany should become the second state in the European Union in terms of minimum wage. The first place is taken by Luxembourg with a minimum of 2,638 euros.

At the same time, it is noted that in the EU, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands have a minimum wage higher than 2 thousand euros per month.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Republic of Ireland
European Union
Luxembourg
Belgium
Germany
Netherlands
Berlin
