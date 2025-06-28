Germany raises minimum wage, moving to second place in the EU

The German Minimum Wage Commission announced that Berlin will raise the minimum wage over two years. Thus, it will be the second largest in the European Union after Luxembourg. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Germany plans to raise the minimum wage in two stages. For the first time - at the beginning of 2026: from 12.82 euros per hour to 13.90 euros. And in 2027, it is planned to increase it by 0.70 euros - to 14.60.

Thus, Germans will earn an average of about 2.5 thousand euros, so Germany should become the second state in the European Union in terms of minimum wage. The first place is taken by Luxembourg with a minimum of 2,638 euros.

At the same time, it is noted that in the EU, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands have a minimum wage higher than 2 thousand euros per month.

Germany temporarily restricted the right to family reunification for certain refugees