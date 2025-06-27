Germany temporarily restricted the right to family reunification for certain refugees

The German parliament has adopted a government bill to temporarily suspend the right to family reunification for certain categories of refugees. This refers to migrants who have the status of subsidiary protection. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, according to UNN.

Details

The restriction will affect migrants who have been granted subsidiary protection status in Germany. This classification is intended for individuals who do not meet the specific criteria for refugee status under the Geneva Convention but face serious harm in their country of origin, including the death penalty, torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, or indiscriminate violence in the context of armed conflict.

According to the new law, close relatives of such refugees, including children or parents, will not be able to move to Germany for the next two years. The initiative was supported by the parties of the ruling coalition, as well as the right-wing populist party "Alternative for Germany". "Alliance 90/The Greens" and the Left Party opposed it.

The law covers approximately 380,000 people who have received subsidiary protection in the FRG—mostly Syrian citizens.

Previously, this category of migrants had a limited right to family reunification. Up to 12,000 relatives—spouses, minor children, and parents of minors—could come to Germany each year.

Leaders of nine EU countries called for a review of the European Convention on Human Rights due to difficulties with the deportation of migrants

Additions

Since the current government took office, border controls have been strengthened, especially for asylum seekers. In this context, the new decision is seen as part of a broader policy to strengthen migration control.

Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks against migrants in Germany