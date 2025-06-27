Germany temporarily restricted the right to family reunification for certain refugees

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 12310 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 31482 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 32760 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 36618 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 35903 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 193441 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 133921 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 107585 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122507 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 262041 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022June 27, 02:54 AM • 82701 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 31229 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 52109 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 49330 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 19376 views
Publications
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 19773 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 193487 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 138089 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 262075 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 238304 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 14406 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 88543 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 120210 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 91439 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 97631 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
The Guardian
Cruise missile
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

Germany temporarily restricted the right to family reunification for certain refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

The German parliament has approved a law to suspend family reunification for two years for migrants with subsidiary protection status. The restriction will affect approximately 380,000 people, mainly Syrian citizens.

Germany temporarily restricted the right to family reunification for certain refugees

The German parliament has adopted a government bill to temporarily suspend the right to family reunification for certain categories of refugees. This refers to migrants who have the status of subsidiary protection. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, according to UNN.

Details

The restriction will affect migrants who have been granted subsidiary protection status in Germany. This classification is intended for individuals who do not meet the specific criteria for refugee status under the Geneva Convention but face serious harm in their country of origin, including the death penalty, torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, or indiscriminate violence in the context of armed conflict.

According to the new law, close relatives of such refugees, including children or parents, will not be able to move to Germany for the next two years. The initiative was supported by the parties of the ruling coalition, as well as the right-wing populist party "Alternative for Germany". "Alliance 90/The Greens" and the Left Party opposed it.

The law covers approximately 380,000 people who have received subsidiary protection in the FRG—mostly Syrian citizens.

Previously, this category of migrants had a limited right to family reunification. Up to 12,000 relatives—spouses, minor children, and parents of minors—could come to Germany each year.

Leaders of nine EU countries called for a review of the European Convention on Human Rights due to difficulties with the deportation of migrants23.05.25, 13:04 • 3384 views

Additions

Since the current government took office, border controls have been strengthened, especially for asylum seekers. In this context, the new decision is seen as part of a broader policy to strengthen migration control.

Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks against migrants in Germany22.05.25, 18:46 • 3480 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Deutsche Welle
Syria
Germany
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9