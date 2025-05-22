Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks against migrants in Germany
Kyiv • UNN
Five teenagers, members of the terrorist group "Last Wave of Defense," were planning attacks on refugee centers and leftist organizations. The 18-year-old organizer acquired bombs for the terrorist attack.
In Germany, after a large-scale police operation in five federal states, five teenagers were arrested for attempting to bomb a refugee center. This was reported by UNN referring to BILD.
Details
According to the prosecutor's office, teenagers aged 14 to 18 are suspected of creating a terrorist organization called "The Last Wave of Defense." The investigation believes that the teenagers planned arson and attacks on refugee centers and left-wing organizations in order to destabilize the country's democratic system. In total, law enforcement officers conducted 13 searches.
The main organizer of the group is believed to be 18-year-old Jason Fred R. from Wismar. According to the investigation, he led a group consisting mainly of minors. His accomplice, Devin K. from Saxony, allegedly purchased two bombs in the Czech Republic and planned a terrorist attack at a refugee center in Senftenberg.
The impetus for the investigation was the material from the RTL documentary "Brown Children's Rooms," which showed the radicalization of minors in the neo-Nazi environment.
Let us remind you
In Munich, Germany, an attack occurred on a mounted police station. Unknown persons set fire to six police cars near the stable. As a result, four cars were completely burned, and two more cars were damaged. The damage was estimated at one million euros.