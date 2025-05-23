Leaders of nine EU countries called for a review of the European Convention on Human Rights due to difficulties with the deportation of migrants
Leaders of nine EU countries have called for a revision of the European Convention on Human Rights. The reason is the difficulty in deporting migrants who have committed crimes.
Nine countries of the European Union have called for a revision of the European Convention on Human Rights because its current interpretation prevents an effective response to the challenges of illegal migration.
This was reported by Independent, writes UNN.
As reported, in an open letter, the leaders stated that the interpretation of the Convention on Human Rights by the European Court of Human Rights has limited the flexibility of national governments and prevented them from expelling migrants who have committed crimes. In particular, the letter was signed by the leaders of Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
The letter states that the court's interpretation of the convention in "cases concerning the expulsion of foreign nationals who have committed crimes" protects "the wrong people" and imposes too many restrictions on deciding who can be expelled.
According to reports, the European Court of Human Rights is considering complaints against 46 member states of the Council of Europe under the European Convention on Human Rights, including a multitude of cases involving migrants and asylum seekers.
The intergovernmental organization is not an EU institution and was created after World War II to promote peace and democracy. According to the European Union Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex, the number of illegal border crossings into the European Union has decreased by 27% this year.
