China comments on Macron's statement on possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, calling on all parties to reach a consensus and create conditions for de-escalation and a ceasefire. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a briefing on February 28, UNN reports.

China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear. We call on all parties to reach a consensus and create conditions for de-escalation and a ceasefire. China will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis - commented on Macron's statement that the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine is not ruled out.

Context

On February 26, at the end of the summit on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.