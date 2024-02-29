China comments on Macron's statement on possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30256 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 111444 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70952 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 276205 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234875 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191644 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231042 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251562 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157558 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372137 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 45773 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 111444 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 276205 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213448 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234875 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20344 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28453 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28344 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76863 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

China comments on Macron's statement on possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32152 views

China called on all parties to reach a consensus and create conditions for de-escalation and ceasefire in Ukraine.

China comments on Macron's statement on possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, calling on all parties to reach a consensus and create conditions for de-escalation and a ceasefire. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a briefing on February 28, UNN reports.

China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear. We call on all parties to reach a consensus and create conditions for de-escalation and a ceasefire. China will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis

- commented on Macron's statement that the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine is not ruled out.

Context

On February 26, at the end of the summit on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
China
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02