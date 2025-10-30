$42.080.01
US Senate votes against Trump's global tariffs on 100 countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The US Senate voted to repeal Trump's global tariffs in international trade. A bipartisan resolution to repeal the tariffs imposed by the US President was approved. This is the third time in a week that Republican votes have joined Democrats on US trade policy.

US Senate votes against Trump's global tariffs on 100 countries

On October 30, the US Senate canceled the so-called "reciprocal" tariffs of US President Donald Trump, which affected more than 100 countries. All Democrats and four Republicans voted for the resolution to cancel the basic tariffs. This is the third time in a week that Republican senators have supported Democrats on trade policy, UNN writes with reference to The Guardian.

Details

On Thursday, the US Senate opposed Donald Trump's global tariffs affecting more than 100 countries, voting to annul the so-called "reciprocal" tariffs. Four Republicans, along with all Democrats, voted 51 to 47 for a resolution to cancel the basic tariffs imposed by the president by executive order

- the publication writes.

As stated, this is the third time Republicans have voted with Democrats on a tariff resolution this week. Earlier, they advocated for the abolition of tariffs aimed at Brazil and Canada.

A rare instance of opposition within the Republican ranks during Trump's second term occurred when Senators Susan Collins (Maine), Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul (Kentucky), and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) joined Democrats in voting against the president, The Guardian notes.

Addition

The vote comes as Trump's week in Asia concludes, where he struck a deal with China to lower tariffs on Chinese goods into the country and China's commitment to buy American soybeans, a thorny issue in the trade wars that has caused concern among farmers, among other concessions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump offered China an oil and gas deal after meeting with Xi Jinping and announcing easing of the trade conflict. This proposal concerns the purchase of American energy, particularly from Alaska, and the potential of the deal will be studied by the Secretary of Energy and the Secretary of the Interior.

Alona Utkina

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
The Guardian
United States Senate
Mitch McConnell
Susan Collins
Rand Paul
Brazil
Donald Trump
Canada
Xi Jinping
China
United States