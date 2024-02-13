ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"A signal of unwavering bipartisan support": Kuleba reacts to the US Senate's approval of the aid package for Ukraine

"A signal of unwavering bipartisan support": Kuleba reacts to the US Senate's approval of the aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv

Ukraine's Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the U.S. Senate's approval of more than $60 billion in aid and said that continued assistance will help save lives from Russian terror and counteract aggression.

The US Senate's approval of a bill to provide more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine is a signal of unwavering bipartisan support and is much needed and appreciated. Further steps are expected to counter Russian aggression and bring a just peace to Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday, UNN reports.

[I am grateful for the leadership of Senate Republican Leader Mitchell McConnell and Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as all Senators, for supporting not only additional assistance to Ukraine, but also America's global standing and strength. This signal of unwavering bipartisan support is much needed and appreciated

- Kuleba wrote in X.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that "we look forward to further steps to counter Russian aggression, bring a just peace to Ukraine, and uphold the international order that the United States helped establish and that protects all Americans and other free nations.

Addendum

According to Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova on Facebook, "after all the procedural votes and more than 6 hours of speeches that lasted all night, the Senate in the final vote supported the bill HR 815 on US international assistance, which provides for the appropriation of $60.06 billion to help Ukraine, as well as assistance to other countries. The vote was 70 in favor, 29 against." She thanked "the leaders of the Senate and everyone who supported Ukraine at this critical time.

"Next, HR 815 will be submitted to the House of Representatives," Markarova said.

