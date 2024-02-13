"Further US assistance allows us to save lives from Russian terror": Zelensky reacts to Senate's approval of support for Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"Further US assistance allows us to save lives from Russian terror": Zelensky reacts to Senate's approval of support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The US Senate approves more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, which President Zelenskyy says will save lives from Russian terror.

US assistance helps save lives from Russian terror and brings a just peace to Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the approval by the US Senate of an aid package for Ukraine worth more than $60 billion, UNN reports.

I am grateful to Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and all U.S. Senators who supported continued assistance to Ukraine in our fight for freedom, democracy and values that are of great importance to us all. For us in Ukraine, continued U.S. assistance means saving lives from Russian terror. This means that life in our cities will go on and defeat the war

- Zelensky wrote in X.

The President emphasized that "American assistance is bringing a just peace to Ukraine and restoring global stability, which will contribute to greater security and prosperity for all Americans and the free world.

Recall

On February 13 , the US Senate approved a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, after months of negotiations.

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
mitch-mcconnellMitch McConnell
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
taiwanTaiwan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising