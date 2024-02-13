ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126989 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128731 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170295 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168610 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274262 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177655 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243227 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual places
Shmyhal calls Senate's approval of aid to Ukraine important, counts on support in the House of Representatives

Shmyhal calls Senate's approval of aid to Ukraine important, counts on support in the House of Representatives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29904 views

The US Senate has approved more than $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, which the Prime Minister expects to be approved by the House of Representatives as well, providing weapons, equipment, ammunition, and economic support to help Ukraine remain stable.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called the U.S. Senate's approval of an aid package to Ukraine worth more than $60 billion for this year an important decision and expects the House of Representatives to support this aid, UNN reports.

The U.S. Senate has approved an aid package for Ukraine for this year amounting to more than $60 billion! (...) We thank the Senate for this important decision and look forward to supporting this aid in the House of Representatives

- Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the bulk of the amount ($50 billion) is defense support. "There will be even more weapons, equipment and ammunition for our defenders," the Prime Minister said.

"The rest of the aid will be directed to direct budget support and other programs that will help Ukraine remain economically sustainable," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine aid package passes US Senate after months of negotiations13.02.24, 13:53 • 27004 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
telegramTelegram
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising