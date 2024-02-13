Shmyhal calls Senate's approval of aid to Ukraine important, counts on support in the House of Representatives
Kyiv • UNN
The US Senate has approved more than $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, which the Prime Minister expects to be approved by the House of Representatives as well, providing weapons, equipment, ammunition, and economic support to help Ukraine remain stable.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called the U.S. Senate's approval of an aid package to Ukraine worth more than $60 billion for this year an important decision and expects the House of Representatives to support this aid, UNN reports.
The U.S. Senate has approved an aid package for Ukraine for this year amounting to more than $60 billion! (...) We thank the Senate for this important decision and look forward to supporting this aid in the House of Representatives
According to him, the bulk of the amount ($50 billion) is defense support. "There will be even more weapons, equipment and ammunition for our defenders," the Prime Minister said.
"The rest of the aid will be directed to direct budget support and other programs that will help Ukraine remain economically sustainable," Shmyhal said.
