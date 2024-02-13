Ukraine aid package passes US Senate after months of negotiations

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, after months of negotiations, according to a broadcast of the Senate session, UNN reports.

Details

"70-29. The bill as amended passes," the chairman said after voting for on the corresponding bill H.R. 815.

Despite the bill's passage through the Senate, the AP notes that "the package's future is highly uncertain in the House, where conservative Republicans who support former President Donald Trump - the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination and a critic of support for Ukraine - oppose the legislation."

Addendum

The bill includes, as media reports, $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and to deter Chinese aggression.

It also provides $9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.