US Senate confirms Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary despite criticism

On February 13, the U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. 52 senators voted for his candidacy, 48 voted against. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

The only Republican to oppose Kennedy was Senator Mitch McConnell. Democrats unanimously rejected Kennedy's nomination.

In his statement explaining the decision, McConnell recalled his experience with the disease as a child and noted that he “cannot allow the effectiveness of already proven treatments to be reconsidered.

Mr. Kennedy has failed to prove that he is the best candidate to lead the largest medical institution in the United States - said McConnell.

Kennedy's confirmation came after months of controversy and debate. His past statements have called into question the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. Kennedy has been heavily criticized for his statements about the dangers of vaccines, including an alleged link to autism. However, he expressed support for polio and measles vaccinations, saying he was not “anti-vaccine” but only “pro-safety.

Nevertheless, his words persuaded some Republicans to support the nomination.

Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance actively campaigned for Kennedy.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer urged his colleagues not to support Kennedy, saying that a vote for Kennedy was a vote to make America less healthy.

An environmental lawyer with no background in medicine or health care management, Kennedy will now lead a massive system of agencies that provide health insurance to millions of Americans, regulate the food industry, and respond to global health threats.

It is also expected that Donald Trump will sign a decree establishing a commission to “Make America Healthy Again.

During the election campaign, Kennedy, known as a representative of the most famous democratic dynasty in the United States, abandoned his own independent candidacy for president and supported Trump.

After his victory, Trump nominated him for the post of Secretary and promised to give him “full discretion” in the healthcare sector.

