Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The White House is going to “study a little deeper” Zelensky's victory plan in the coming weeks

The White House is going to “study a little deeper” Zelensky's victory plan in the coming weeks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17221 views

During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy outlined a plan for victory and asked for permission to use long-range missiles.

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in addition to outlining a victory plan that the White House is going to study in depth in the coming weeks, promoted the use of long-range missiles, The Wall Street Journal reports, UNN writes.

Details

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that in a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Zelenskiy described the "general outlines" of a victory plan, which the U.S. president then instructed the national security team to "explore a little bit more deeply" in the coming weeks. Kirby declined to provide details, but said it includes steps to help end the war and prevent any future Russian aggression.

White House confirms that Zelenskyy presented Biden with a victory plan27.09.24, 08:41 • 21713 views

This is Zelenskiy's fifth visit to Washington since the Russian invasion in February 2022, and in addition to the White House, he held a series of meetings at the Capitol. "The Capitol was largely empty on Thursday as most lawmakers boarded planes earlier in the day to head home for the last recess before Election Day," the newspaper writes.

Nevertheless, the newspaper notes, about 20 senators from both parties met with Zelenskiy, who was accompanied by Senate leaders Chuck Schumer (Democrat) and Mitch McConnell (Republican), both wearing ties in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Zelenskiy also met with more than a dozen Republican and Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives, the newspaper noted.

As stated, the visit provided Zelenskyy with a platform "to thank the United States for its continued support and to try to smooth out tensions with Republicans ahead of the November elections, the outcome of which could determine the course of future aid.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told lawmakers that his top priority is to get U.S. permission to fire long-range missiles to hit military targets in Russia, as he held a series of meetings at the White House and Capitol, outlining his plan to turn the tide of the war," the article says.

According to the newspaper, "Biden refused to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russia, despite open calls from Kyiv and European allies, as well as members of Congress, to do so." The administration argues that such a move could exacerbate the conflict with Russia, the newspaper writes.

"He asked for one thing: 'Let me use my guns to the best of my ability,'" said Senator Lindsey Graham (R).

Representative Adam Smith of Washington, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, called Biden's criticism of caution "overheated.

Biden to hold next Ramstein in Germany on October 12 - White House27.09.24, 08:45 • 25215 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising