Trump says he wants to hold an immediate debate with Biden

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102777 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129939 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130743 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172183 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169838 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276634 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177956 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167033 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245180 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102426 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91732 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88583 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100152 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42452 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245181 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230394 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255824 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241670 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8875 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129942 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104006 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104117 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120397 views
Trump says he wants to hold an immediate debate with Biden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26983 views

Trump wants an immediate debate with President Biden to discuss policies that could benefit the country.

Former President Donald Trump, who refused to participate in a debate with any of his rivals for the Republican Party nomination, said he wants to immediately hold a debate with US President Joe Biden. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

I would like to debate with him now. We must debate for the good of the country,

- Trump said in an interview.

Details

The journalists also asked current President Joe Biden about his opinion on the debate with Trump.

If I were in his shoes, I would also like to debate with me. He simply has nothing else to do,

- Biden said.

Although Trump is the overwhelming favorite in the race for the GOP nomination in the November 5 election to challenge Biden, he has not yet secured the nomination and has declined his rival Nikki Haley's request for a debate.

In response to Trump's refusal, Haley's campaign responded by saying that he was "too cowardly" to debate her.

Now it's time for Trump to come to his senses and agree to a debate with Nikki Haley. Nikki is ready to pit her conservative experience and vision of a strong and proud America against Trump's campaign of chaos and vendettas,

- said Olivia Perez-Cubas, a representative of Haley's campaign.

Recall

US President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary. The incumbent received about 97% of the vote. His opponents - Minnesota House member Dean Phillips and writer Marianne Williamson - failed to break the 2% mark.

25.04.23, 19:18 • 482074 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
nikki-haleyNikki Haley
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
reutersReuters
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising