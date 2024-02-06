Trump says he wants to hold an immediate debate with Biden

Former President Donald Trump, who refused to participate in a debate with any of his rivals for the Republican Party nomination, said he wants to immediately hold a debate with US President Joe Biden. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

I would like to debate with him now. We must debate for the good of the country, - Trump said in an interview.

Details

The journalists also asked current President Joe Biden about his opinion on the debate with Trump.

If I were in his shoes, I would also like to debate with me. He simply has nothing else to do, - Biden said.

Although Trump is the overwhelming favorite in the race for the GOP nomination in the November 5 election to challenge Biden, he has not yet secured the nomination and has declined his rival Nikki Haley's request for a debate.

In response to Trump's refusal, Haley's campaign responded by saying that he was "too cowardly" to debate her.

Now it's time for Trump to come to his senses and agree to a debate with Nikki Haley. Nikki is ready to pit her conservative experience and vision of a strong and proud America against Trump's campaign of chaos and vendettas, - said Olivia Perez-Cubas, a representative of Haley's campaign.

Recall

US President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary. The incumbent received about 97% of the vote. His opponents - Minnesota House member Dean Phillips and writer Marianne Williamson - failed to break the 2% mark.