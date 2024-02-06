Trump says he wants to hold an immediate debate with Biden
Trump wants an immediate debate with President Biden to discuss policies that could benefit the country.
Former President Donald Trump, who refused to participate in a debate with any of his rivals for the Republican Party nomination, said he wants to immediately hold a debate with US President Joe Biden. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
I would like to debate with him now. We must debate for the good of the country,
Details
The journalists also asked current President Joe Biden about his opinion on the debate with Trump.
If I were in his shoes, I would also like to debate with me. He simply has nothing else to do,
Although Trump is the overwhelming favorite in the race for the GOP nomination in the November 5 election to challenge Biden, he has not yet secured the nomination and has declined his rival Nikki Haley's request for a debate.
In response to Trump's refusal, Haley's campaign responded by saying that he was "too cowardly" to debate her.
Now it's time for Trump to come to his senses and agree to a debate with Nikki Haley. Nikki is ready to pit her conservative experience and vision of a strong and proud America against Trump's campaign of chaos and vendettas,
Recall
US President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary. The incumbent received about 97% of the vote. His opponents - Minnesota House member Dean Phillips and writer Marianne Williamson - failed to break the 2% mark.