Trump wins the Nevada primary

Former President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential caucuses in Nevada on Thursday. He received almost 100 percent of the vote and managed to secure at least 25 of the state's 26 delegate votes. Trump's last serious rival, Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, ran on Tuesday but received fewer votes than the "none of the above" option.

Donald Trump won the Republican primaries, his victory in Nevada was expected as his last notable opponent was not on the ballot.

US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley finished in the "none of these candidates" option.

According to media reports, Trump will win most, if not all, of the state's 26 delegates. He needs to collect 1,215 delegates to officially receive the party's nomination, and he could reach that number in March.

From Nevada, the fight for the GOP nomination moves on to the South Carolina primary, Haley's home state, on February 24. Trump remains popular in the deeply conservative state, but Haley, who has twice won the South Carolina governor's race, hopes her local roots will give her an edge.

Trump is counting on a massive delegate turnout during Super Tuesday on March 5, which will bring him closer to becoming the likely Republican nominee.

