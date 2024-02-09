Trump wins the Nevada primary

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102770 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129933 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130738 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172179 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169836 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276625 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177956 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167033 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245169 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102420 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91675 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88523 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100143 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42387 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276629 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255815 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241664 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8875 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129942 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104006 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104117 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120397 views
Trump wins the Nevada primary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22696 views

Donald Trump won almost all the Republican votes in the Nevada primary and 26 delegates, further cementing his status as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential caucuses in Nevada on Thursday. He received almost 100 percent of the vote and managed to secure at least 25 of the state's 26 delegate votes. Trump's last serious rival, Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, ran on Tuesday but received fewer votes than the "none of the above" option.

This is reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

Donald Trump won the Republican primaries, his victory in Nevada was expected as his last notable opponent was not on the ballot.

US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley finished in the "none of these candidates" option.

According to media reports, Trump will win most, if not all, of the state's 26 delegates. He needs to collect 1,215 delegates to officially receive the party's nomination, and he could reach that number in March.

From Nevada, the fight for the GOP nomination moves on to the South Carolina primary, Haley's home state, on February 24. Trump remains popular in the deeply conservative state, but Haley, who has twice won the South Carolina governor's race, hopes her local roots will give her an edge.

Trump is counting on a massive delegate turnout during Super Tuesday on March 5, which will bring him closer to becoming the likely Republican nominee.

Recall

The U.S. Supreme Court seems likely to refuse to disqualify Donald Trump from running for president in 2024 because of his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots, questioning whether states or Congress have the authority to set such standards.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with US President Joe Bidenamid concerns about Congress blocking new aid to Ukraine and the need to continue supporting Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
nikki-haleyNikki Haley
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
donald-trumpDonald Trump
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

