Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported details of the enemy attack on Odesa on the night of Thursday, May 1. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians attacked the city with ударними drones.

Many damages to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. Fires broke out in some places - said Kiper.

He added that now all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. At the same time, information on the victims is being clarified.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, May 1, Odesa came under a massive attack by enemy drones. Local publics reported that an enemy UAV hit a high-rise building in Odesa. Also, monitoring groups talked about the work of air defense due to the enemy attack of "Shaheds". Local residents reported at least 10 explosions in the city.

