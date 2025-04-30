Attack on Kharkiv region: the number of victims has increased to 12, including children

In the Kharkiv region, the number of people injured in the Russian drone attack on a residential area of the town of Pivdenne has risen to 12. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Among the victims are seven children: five girls aged from 1 year 2 months to 15 years, as well as two boys aged 5 and 13.

The prosecutor's office did not disclose any other details.

Recall

On Tuesday, April 30, Russian troops attacked a residential area of Pivdenne in Kharkiv region with drones. Initially, there were reports of 9 casualties, including children, and damage to houses and cars.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russians used Shahed UAVs, which the occupiers called Geran, to attack the city.

The Russians also attacked Dnipro with Shaheds. As a result of the attack, a 53-year-old man was killed and a 78-year-old man was wounded. The private sector, an enterprise and infrastructure in the Nikopol district were damaged.

In total, on the night of April 30, the Russians launched 108 drones, 50 of which were shot down.