Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11204 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35547 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65135 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 114722 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69366 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 215958 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160831 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114332 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137464 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107636 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Exclusives
Attack on Kharkiv region: the number of victims has increased to 12, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2686 views

As a result of the Russian drone attack on a residential area of the city of Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region, the number of victims has increased to 12, including seven children. The Russians used the Shahed UAV for the attack.

Attack on Kharkiv region: the number of victims has increased to 12, including children

In the Kharkiv region, the number of people injured in the Russian drone attack on a residential area of the town of Pivdenne has risen to 12. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Among the victims are seven children: five girls aged from 1 year 2 months to 15 years, as well as two boys aged 5 and 13.

The prosecutor's office did not disclose any other details.

Recall

On Tuesday, April 30, Russian troops attacked a residential area of Pivdenne in Kharkiv region with drones. Initially, there were reports of 9 casualties, including children, and damage to houses and cars.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russians used Shahed UAVs, which the occupiers called Geran, to attack the city.

The Russians also attacked Dnipro with Shaheds. As a result of the attack, a 53-year-old man was killed and a 78-year-old man was wounded. The private sector, an enterprise and infrastructure in the Nikopol district were damaged.

In total, on the night of April 30, the Russians launched 108 drones, 50 of which were shot down.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

