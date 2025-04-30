Pro-Kremlin singer Valeriya sang against the backdrop of a bombed-out city. The Ministry of Culture stated that they would contact the SBU

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 34526 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 86799 views

April 30, 01:34 PM • 86799 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 116032 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 144717 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 236750 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 112556 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 244423 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171972 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118935 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149417 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140127 views

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140127 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30126 views

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30126 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36914 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104511 views

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104511 views

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 56810 views

03:42 PM • 56810 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 26770 views

April 30, 01:52 PM • 26770 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36950 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30162 views

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30162 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 82597 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 131287 views
Pro-Kremlin singer Valeriya sang against the backdrop of a bombed-out city. The Ministry of Culture stated that they would contact the SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2102 views

The Ministry of Culture is initiating an SBU check regarding a video of singer Valeriya performing against the backdrop of ruins, due to possible violation of sanctions and entry into Ukraine. The video caused outrage online.

Pro-Kremlin singer Valeriya sang against the backdrop of a bombed-out city. The Ministry of Culture stated that they would contact the SBU

A video of Russian singer Valeria singing a propaganda song against the backdrop of a bombed-out city is spreading online. The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine has stated that it will appeal to the SBU, UNN reports.

ICCS will appeal to the SBU regarding the establishment of the place of recording of this performance and further opening of proceedings in case of violation of the sanctions regime, which prohibits Valeria from entering Ukraine

 - Minister of Culture Mykola Tochytskyi said on his Facebook page.

According to him, this video is the best explanation of why sanctions against Russian cultural figures are our national security interest.

To praise one's homeland against the backdrop of a destroyed city, possibly as a result of war crimes, is Russian culture 

- added Tochytskyi.

Context

Pro-Kremlin singer Valeria performed the song "Where does the Motherland begin" against the background of ruins. The video appeared on the Instagram of her manager Stanislav Kalinkin.

According to Astra, it is unknown where exactly the footage was taken. Network users suggest that in the ruins of one of the settlements of Ukraine destroyed by Russia.

Later, Valeria's producer and her husband, Iosif Prigozhin, stated that the footage was shot against the background of film decorations, and neither he nor his wife had ever been to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

It should be noted that singer Valeria has repeatedly expressed support for the Russian authorities, and also participated in a concert in honor of the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
