Pro-Kremlin singer Valeriya sang against the backdrop of a bombed-out city. The Ministry of Culture stated that they would contact the SBU

A video of Russian singer Valeria singing a propaganda song against the backdrop of a bombed-out city is spreading online. The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine has stated that it will appeal to the SBU, UNN reports.

ICCS will appeal to the SBU regarding the establishment of the place of recording of this performance and further opening of proceedings in case of violation of the sanctions regime, which prohibits Valeria from entering Ukraine - Minister of Culture Mykola Tochytskyi said on his Facebook page.

According to him, this video is the best explanation of why sanctions against Russian cultural figures are our national security interest.

To praise one's homeland against the backdrop of a destroyed city, possibly as a result of war crimes, is Russian culture - added Tochytskyi.

Context

Pro-Kremlin singer Valeria performed the song "Where does the Motherland begin" against the background of ruins. The video appeared on the Instagram of her manager Stanislav Kalinkin.

According to Astra, it is unknown where exactly the footage was taken. Network users suggest that in the ruins of one of the settlements of Ukraine destroyed by Russia.

Later, Valeria's producer and her husband, Iosif Prigozhin, stated that the footage was shot against the background of film decorations, and neither he nor his wife had ever been to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

It should be noted that singer Valeria has repeatedly expressed support for the Russian authorities, and also participated in a concert in honor of the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.