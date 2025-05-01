Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced the key provisions of the recently signed Agreement on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. This is reported by UNN.

According to her, Ukraine, together with the United States, will create a fund that will attract Western investment to our country.

Key provisions of the Agreement

Svyrydenko highlighted 9 main principles according to which the Agreement will operate.

Full ownership and control remain with Ukraine. All resources on our territory and in territorial waters belong to Ukraine. It is the Ukrainian state that determines where and what to extract. The subsoil remains in state ownership - this is enshrined in the agreement.

Equal partnership. The fund is created 50/50. We will manage this Fund jointly with the United States. Neither party will have a prevailing vote, and this will reflect the equal partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

National property is protected. The agreement does not provide for changes in the processes of privatization or management of state-owned companies - they will continue to belong to Ukraine. Companies such as Ukrnafta or Energoatom remain state-owned.

No debts. The agreement does not mention any debt obligations of Ukraine to the United States. The implementation of the agreement will allow both countries to increase their economic potential through equal cooperation and investment.

The agreement complies with the Constitution and does not change the European integration course. The document is consistent with national legislation and does not contradict any international obligations of Ukraine. It is important that the agreement will be a signal to other global players that it is reliable to cooperate with Ukraine in the long term - for decades.

The fund will be filled with income only from NEW licenses. This refers to 50% of the funds from new licenses for projects in the field of critical materials and oil and gas, which will be received by the budget after the creation of the Fund. Income from projects that have already started or planned revenues in the budget are not included in the Fund. The agreement refers to further strategic cooperation.

Legislative changes – only targeted. Only amendments to the budget code are provided for the functioning of the Fund. The Agreement itself must be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.

The United States will help attract additional investment and technology. The Fund is supported by the US government through the DFC agency. DFC will help us attract investments and technologies from funds and companies both in the US and in the EU and other countries that support our fight against the Russian enemy. Technology transfer is an important component of the Agreement, because we need not only investment, but also innovation.

The agreement provides tax guarantees. The income and contributions of the Fund are not taxed in either the United States or Ukraine, so that investment yields the best possible results.

How will the Fund work?

According to Svyrydenko, Ukraine and the United States have formed a version of the agreement that provides mutually beneficial conditions for both states.

The US is contributing to the Fund. In addition to the funds directly, they can also do it with NEW assistance - for example, air defense systems for Ukraine.

Ukraine contributes 50% of the state budget revenues from NEW royalties for NEW licenses for NEW plots. Ukraine can also make additional contributions in addition to this basic one, if it deems it necessary. This is about cooperation for decades to come.

Then the Fund invests in projects for the extraction of minerals and oil and gas, as well as in related infrastructure or processing. Specific investment projects to which funds will be directed will be determined jointly by Ukraine and the United States. It is important that the Fund can invest exclusively in Ukraine.

We expect that for the first 10 years, the profits and revenues of the fund will not be distributed, but can only be invested in Ukraine - in new projects or reconstruction. These conditions will be discussed further.

This is an Agreement in which the United States notes its desire to contribute to achieving long-term peace in Ukraine and recognizes the contribution that Ukraine has made to global security by abandoning its nuclear arsenal - summarized Svyrydenko.

She also thanked everyone who worked for the agreement and made it more meaningful. According to her, now the document is "such that it can ensure success for both of our countries - Ukraine and the United States."

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. According to her, the Fund will attract global investment to our country.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent released a statement on the signing of the agreement on subsoil between Ukraine and the United States. According to him, the economic partnership under the new agreement positions the United States and Ukraine as states that will cooperate and invest together to accelerate Ukraine's recovery.

