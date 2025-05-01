Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
The Kremlin announced Putin's alleged readiness for peace talks, but there is a nuance

April 30, 02:11 PM

US and Ukraine "last minute" faced obstacles to mineral agreement - media

April 30, 02:58 PM

The US will be able to enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP: "rosatom" is ready, but is waiting for a political decision

April 30, 03:33 PM

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM

Electricity prices will fall below zero: On May 1, Germany will "charge" with the sun

April 30, 04:04 PM
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM
Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Ukraine and the USA have created an investment fund that will attract Western investments. The agreement envisages an equal partnership and the absence of Ukraine's debt obligations.

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced the key provisions of the recently signed Agreement on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, Ukraine, together with the United States, will create a fund that will attract Western investment to our country.

Key provisions of the Agreement

Svyrydenko highlighted 9 main principles according to which the Agreement will operate.

  • Full ownership and control remain with Ukraine. All resources on our territory and in territorial waters belong to Ukraine. It is the Ukrainian state that determines where and what to extract. The subsoil remains in state ownership - this is enshrined in the agreement.
    • Equal partnership. The fund is created 50/50. We will manage this Fund jointly with the United States. Neither party will have a prevailing vote, and this will reflect the equal partnership between Ukraine and the United States.
      • National property is protected. The agreement does not provide for changes in the processes of privatization or management of state-owned companies - they will continue to belong to Ukraine. Companies such as Ukrnafta or Energoatom remain state-owned.

        The government has taken the final step towards establishing the U.S. Reconstruction Investment Fund: Shmyhal spoke about the details of the agreement 30.04.25, 23:10 • 1754 views

        • No debts. The agreement does not mention any debt obligations of Ukraine to the United States. The implementation of the agreement will allow both countries to increase their economic potential through equal cooperation and investment.
          • The agreement complies with the Constitution and does not change the European integration course. The document is consistent with national legislation and does not contradict any international obligations of Ukraine. It is important that the agreement will be a signal to other global players that it is reliable to cooperate with Ukraine in the long term - for decades.
            • The fund will be filled with income only from NEW licenses. This refers to 50% of the funds from new licenses for projects in the field of critical materials and oil and gas, which will be received by the budget after the creation of the Fund. Income from projects that have already started or planned revenues in the budget are not included in the Fund. The agreement refers to further strategic cooperation.
              • Legislative changes  only targeted. Only amendments to the budget code are provided for the functioning of the Fund. The Agreement itself must be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.
                • The United States will help attract additional investment and technology. The Fund is supported by the US government through the DFC agency. DFC will help us attract investments and technologies from funds and companies both in the US and in the EU and other countries that support our fight against the Russian enemy. Technology transfer is an important component of the Agreement, because we need not only investment, but also innovation.
                  • The agreement provides tax guarantees. The income and contributions of the Fund are not taxed in either the United States or Ukraine, so that investment yields the best possible results.

                    Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement25.04.25, 22:10 • 59488 views

                    How will the Fund work?

                    According to Svyrydenko, Ukraine and the United States have formed a version of the agreement that provides mutually beneficial conditions for both states.

                    The US is contributing to the Fund. In addition to the funds directly, they can also do it with NEW assistance - for example, air defense systems for Ukraine.

                    Ukraine contributes 50% of the state budget revenues from NEW royalties for NEW licenses for NEW plots. Ukraine can also make additional contributions in addition to this basic one, if it deems it necessary. This is about cooperation for decades to come.

                    Then the Fund invests in projects for the extraction of minerals and oil and gas, as well as in related infrastructure or processing. Specific investment projects to which funds will be directed will be determined jointly by Ukraine and the United States. It is important that the Fund can invest exclusively in Ukraine.

                    We expect that for the first 10 years, the profits and revenues of the fund will not be distributed, but can only be invested in Ukraine - in new projects or reconstruction. These conditions will be discussed further.

                    This is an Agreement in which the United States notes its desire to contribute to achieving long-term peace in Ukraine and recognizes the contribution that Ukraine has made to global security by abandoning its nuclear arsenal

                    - summarized Svyrydenko.

                    She also thanked everyone who worked for the agreement and made it more meaningful. According to her, now the document is "such that it can ensure success for both of our countries - Ukraine and the United States."

                    Let us remind you

                    Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. According to her, the Fund will attract global investment to our country.

                    US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent released a statement on the signing of the agreement on subsoil between Ukraine and the United States. According to him, the economic partnership under the new agreement positions the United States and Ukraine as states that will cooperate and invest together to accelerate Ukraine's recovery.

                    There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine30.04.25, 21:22 • 5452 views

                    Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                    Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                    EconomyPolitics
                    Yulia Sviridenko
                    United States
                    Ukraine
