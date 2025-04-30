The government has taken the final step towards creating the US Reconstruction Investment Fund: Shmyhal spoke about the details of the agreement

The government of Ukraine has approved the decisions necessary for signing an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction. This was announced on Telegram by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

According to him, the agreement is based on five key principles:

equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

preservation of control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;

new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;

compliance with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Shmyhal stressed that the Fund will be replenished by contributions from the United States and Ukraine, while its profits will be reinvested exclusively in Ukraine.

"Thanks to this agreement, we will be able to attract significant resources for reconstruction, start economic growth, and receive the latest technologies from partners and a strategic investor in the person of the USA," the head of the Ukrainian government is convinced.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Washington is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon." According to him, "this is the same agreement that we agreed on over the weekend," and that nothing has been removed.

