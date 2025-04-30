$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The government has taken the final step towards creating the US Reconstruction Investment Fund: Shmyhal spoke about the details of the agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The Government of Ukraine has approved a decision to sign an agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. The Fund will attract resources for the reconstruction and economic growth of Ukraine.

The government has taken the final step towards creating the US Reconstruction Investment Fund: Shmyhal spoke about the details of the agreement

The government of Ukraine has approved the decisions necessary for signing an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction. This was announced on Telegram by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the agreement is based on five key principles:

  • equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;
    • preservation of control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;
      • new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;
        • guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;
          • compliance with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.

            Shmyhal stressed that the Fund will be replenished by contributions from the United States and Ukraine, while its profits will be reinvested exclusively in Ukraine.

            "Thanks to this agreement, we will be able to attract significant resources for reconstruction, start economic growth, and receive the latest technologies from partners and a strategic investor in the person of the USA," the head of the Ukrainian government is convinced.

            Let us recall

            US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Washington is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon." According to him, "this is the same agreement that we agreed on over the weekend," and that nothing has been removed.

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            EconomyPolitics
            United States
            Ukraine
            Denis Shmyhal
