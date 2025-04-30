Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

The American television network CBS has calculated that there will be no place in next season's schedule for the recently ordered drama series "Einstein", postponing it for a year, writes UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

A week ago, the network announced the order of the series, in which "graduate" "Criminal Minds" (Criminal Minds) Matthew Gray Gubler plays the great-grandson of the famous physicist. However, when CBS began compiling the schedule for the 2025-26 season, the network decided that it did not have the space (time) to fit "Einstein" into the schedule.

After that, it seems, it was quite easy to decide to move the series to the 2026-27 season, the publication writes.

"Einstein" was one of two new series ordered by CBS last week; the other, a workplace comedy called DMV, is still in preparation for next season. In 2025-2026, the network will also present three new dramas based on current or recently completed shows: Boston Blue, a spin-off of Blue Bloods, which follows Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan in a new city; CIA, which takes place in the same fictional universe as FBI; and Sheriff Country, a spin-off of Fire Country, which CBS ordered more than a year ago.

Based on the German series, "Einstein" focuses on Lewis Einstein (Gabler), "brilliant but aimless" great-grandson of Albert Einstein and a tenured professor at Princeton who gets into trouble with the law. He is forced to work, helping a detective (Rosa Salazar) solve her most confusing cases.

CBS will announce the schedule for 2025-2026 on May 7.



