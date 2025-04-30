$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11566 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24923 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 51286 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 36052 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164857 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145499 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105345 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130622 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106295 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88890 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9036 views

CBS has postponed the premiere of the series "Einstein" about the great-grandson of Albert Einstein, starring Matthew Gray Gubler. The network decided that it does not have a place for it in the 2025-26 schedule.

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

The American television network CBS has calculated that there will be no place in next season's schedule for the recently ordered drama series "Einstein", postponing it for a year, writes UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

A week ago, the network announced the order of the series, in which "graduate" "Criminal Minds" (Criminal Minds) Matthew Gray Gubler plays the great-grandson of the famous physicist. However, when CBS began compiling the schedule for the 2025-26 season, the network decided that it did not have the space (time) to fit "Einstein" into the schedule.

After that, it seems, it was quite easy to decide to move the series to the 2026-27 season, the publication writes.

"Einstein" was one of two new series ordered by CBS last week; the other, a workplace comedy called DMV, is still in preparation for next season. In 2025-2026, the network will also present three new dramas based on current or recently completed shows: Boston Blue, a spin-off of Blue Bloods, which follows Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan in a new city; CIA, which takes place in the same fictional universe as FBI; and Sheriff Country, a spin-off of Fire Country, which CBS ordered more than a year ago.

Based on the German series, "Einstein" focuses on Lewis Einstein (Gabler), "brilliant but aimless" great-grandson of Albert Einstein and a tenured professor at Princeton who gets into trouble with the law. He is forced to work, helping a detective (Rosa Salazar) solve her most confusing cases.

CBS will announce the schedule for 2025-2026 on May 7.

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time19.04.25, 18:04 • 80907 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
