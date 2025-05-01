Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM • 36839 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 93393 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 120269 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 149478 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 242333 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 114291 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 245761 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 172323 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 119260 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 150301 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
1.3m/s
51%
751 mm
Popular news

The Kremlin announced Putin's alleged readiness for peace talks, but there is a nuance

April 30, 02:11 PM • 12427 views

US and Ukraine "last minute" faced obstacles to mineral agreement - media

April 30, 02:58 PM • 28548 views

The US will be able to enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP: "rosatom" is ready, but is waiting for a political decision

April 30, 03:33 PM • 11168 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 61763 views

Electricity prices will fall below zero: On May 1, Germany will "charge" with the sun

April 30, 04:04 PM • 12031 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 61903 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 109295 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 143014 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 242333 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 182961 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 30594 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 39146 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 31906 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 83356 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 132126 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2162 views

According to Scott Bessent, the agreement with Ukraine signals to Russia the US commitment to the peace process. No state or individual who has financed the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent released a statement regarding the signing of a mineral agreement between Ukraine and the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post on the social network X.

Details

According to Bessent, the economic partnership under the new agreement positions the United States and Ukraine as countries that will cooperate and invest together to accelerate Ukraine's recovery.

The US International Development Finance Corporation will work closely with the Government of Ukraine to create this fund, and we look forward to the rapid implementation of this historic economic partnership for both the Ukrainian and American people.

- Bessent noted.

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal30.04.25, 16:34 • 93072 views

He emphasized that this agreement "clearly signals to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine in the long term."

"President Trump conceived this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to demonstrate both sides' commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And, to be clear, no state or individual who has financed or supported the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from Ukraine's reconstruction," the US Treasury Secretary added.

Recall

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. According to her, the Fund will attract global investments to our country.

There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine30.04.25, 21:22 • 5432 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
Brent
$61.09
Bitcoin
$94,118.20
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,282.74
Ethereum
$1,795.66