Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent released a statement regarding the signing of a mineral agreement between Ukraine and the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post on the social network X.

Details

According to Bessent, the economic partnership under the new agreement positions the United States and Ukraine as countries that will cooperate and invest together to accelerate Ukraine's recovery.

The US International Development Finance Corporation will work closely with the Government of Ukraine to create this fund, and we look forward to the rapid implementation of this historic economic partnership for both the Ukrainian and American people. - Bessent noted.

He emphasized that this agreement "clearly signals to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine in the long term."

"President Trump conceived this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to demonstrate both sides' commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And, to be clear, no state or individual who has financed or supported the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from Ukraine's reconstruction," the US Treasury Secretary added.

Recall

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. According to her, the Fund will attract global investments to our country.

