It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM • 36842 views

April 30, 01:34 PM • 93405 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 120281 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 149493 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 242349 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 114295 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 245764 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 172325 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 119262 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 150306 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

The Kremlin announced Putin's alleged readiness for peace talks, but there is a nuance

April 30, 02:11 PM • 12427 views

US and Ukraine "last minute" faced obstacles to mineral agreement - media

April 30, 02:58 PM • 28548 views

The US will be able to enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP: "rosatom" is ready, but is waiting for a political decision

April 30, 03:33 PM • 11168 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 61763 views

Electricity prices will fall below zero: On May 1, Germany will "charge" with the sun

April 30, 04:04 PM • 12031 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 61915 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 109302 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 143024 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 182967 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 30599 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 39150 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 31910 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 83361 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 132130 views
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Dmitry Peskov called on Russians to be proud of journalists and war correspondents who defend the Russian Federation in the information war. At the same time, he admitted that propaganda in the Russian Federation "sounds from every iron".

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, called on Russians to be proud of Russian professional journalists and military correspondents who defend the Russian Federation in the information war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Speaking at the "Knowledge. First" marathon, Peskov said that Russia has many "glorious specialists who know and know how to do it."

volodya solovyov, margarita simonyan - this list can be continued for a long time. Our war correspondents. They should be named by name, let's be proud of them

– said Putin's press secretary.

Moscow reacted to Macron's statements: Peskov called speech "extremely confrontational", Lavrov assessed it as a "threat"06.03.25, 13:05 • 15687 views

According to him, today propaganda "in the good and bad sense of the word" "sounds from every iron", but Russia must use it, because "this approach" is also used by Ukraine in the conditions of war. At the same time, Peskov called propaganda a "terrible weapon."

Our opponents also use it, the same Kyiv regime uses it - but we must also use it

- the speaker explained.

He also mentioned the work of propagandists during the "Great Patriotic War", in particular the authors of films that were shown on the front.

"It was after watching these films that the soldiers went on the attack. They felt pride in their country," Peskov summarized.

Let us remind you

Against the background of economic troubles in the Russian Federation, has rapidly increased funding for propaganda. Thus, the state propaganda channel RT spent a record 31.7 billion rubles, or 384 million US dollars, in 2024. Twice as much funding is planned for 2025.

Peskov cynically stated that the Russian Federation is not hitting energy facilities in Ukraine02.04.25, 13:48 • 19863 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
