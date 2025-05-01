Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, called on Russians to be proud of Russian professional journalists and military correspondents who defend the Russian Federation in the information war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Speaking at the "Knowledge. First" marathon, Peskov said that Russia has many "glorious specialists who know and know how to do it."

volodya solovyov, margarita simonyan - this list can be continued for a long time. Our war correspondents. They should be named by name, let's be proud of them – said Putin's press secretary.

According to him, today propaganda "in the good and bad sense of the word" "sounds from every iron", but Russia must use it, because "this approach" is also used by Ukraine in the conditions of war. At the same time, Peskov called propaganda a "terrible weapon."

Our opponents also use it, the same Kyiv regime uses it - but we must also use it - the speaker explained.

He also mentioned the work of propagandists during the "Great Patriotic War", in particular the authors of films that were shown on the front.

"It was after watching these films that the soldiers went on the attack. They felt pride in their country," Peskov summarized.

Let us remind you

Against the background of economic troubles in the Russian Federation, has rapidly increased funding for propaganda. Thus, the state propaganda channel RT spent a record 31.7 billion rubles, or 384 million US dollars, in 2024. Twice as much funding is planned for 2025.

