Peskov cynically stated that the Russian Federation is not hitting energy facilities in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Putin's spokesman Peskov announced a moratorium by the Russian Federation on strikes against Ukraine's energy sector, accusing Ukraine of attacks on Russian energy facilities. He also announced a possible visit to the United States by Kirill Dmitriev.
The press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia is allegedly adhering to a moratorium on strikes against Ukraine's energy sector.
UNN writes about this with a reference to Russian media.
Details
Peskov also tried to accuse Ukraine, which allegedly does not stop attacking the energy facilities of the aggressor state. He also said that the United States allegedly does not react in any way to Ukraine's "violation" of the moratorium on attacks against energy facilities.
In addition, Putin's spokesman said that Trump's intentions to visit Saudi Arabia in May are not related to the Russian dictator. At the same time, he tried to convince representatives of the Russian media that contacts between the United States and Russia are ongoing.
Peskov also announced a possible visit to the US by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, but refrained from any comments on why this visit is necessary for the Russians and whether the American side is waiting for it.
We remind
This morning, the Air Force reported that Russia had launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine again at night. After a night without an enemy drone attack, the enemy launched 74 drones. 41 drones were shot down, 20 did not reach their targets.
US President Donald Trump said he wants to see Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine. This is reported by CNN, UNN informs. According to the head of the White House, if necessary, he will introduce additional duties on Russian oil.