Moscow reacted to Macron's statements: Peskov called speech "extremely confrontational", Lavrov assessed it as a "threat"
Kyiv • UNN
Peskov called the speech of the French president "extremely confrontational". Lavrov assessed Macron's words as a threat to Russia.
The Kremlin called the speech of French President Emmanuel Macron "extremely confrontational" towards Russia. The corresponding statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is quoted by Russian media, reports UNN.
"We have the speech of the French president as very confrontational towards Russia. And we read the words of the French president about the fact that he means to deploy a contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire. This is what he said. It is actually about the confrontational deployment of some contingent. Can Russia agree to this? One can leave this question hanging in the air without answering it directly. Because the answer is absolutely obvious," Peskov said.
Peskov added that "the speech is indeed extremely confrontational". "It is unlikely that it can be perceived as a speech of a head of state who thinks about peace. Rather, from what has been said, one can conclude that France thinks more about war, the continuation of war," Peskov stated.
Meanwhile, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov, quoted by Russian media, also reacted to Macron's speech: "Of course, this is a threat to Russia. If he considers us a threat, gathers a meeting of the chiefs of staff of European countries and Britain, says that it is necessary to use nuclear weapons, to prepare for the use of nuclear weapons against Russia, this is certainly a threat."
Lavrov also stated that "Mr. Macron periodically declares so proudly that he will definitely call Putin, talk to him. He has such opportunities. No one, as they say, forbids. On the contrary, the president constantly emphasizes his openness to contacts with all his colleagues."
