Macron is ready to discuss European nuclear deterrence
Kyiv • UNN
The French president declared his readiness to open a discussion on European nuclear deterrence. Macron emphasized that the threat of nuclear war comes from Moscow, not Kyiv.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to "open a discussion" on European nuclear deterrence. This is reported by Le Monde with reference to an interview with the politician, UNN reports.
Details
On Friday, February 28, French President Emmanuel Macron, who leads one of the two nuclear powers in Europe along with the United Kingdom, said he was ready to "open discussions" on the issue of European nuclear deterrence.
If our colleagues want to move in the direction of greater autonomy and deterrence capabilities, then we will have to open this very deep strategic discussion. "It has very sensitive and confidential components, but I am ready for an open discussion"
According to him, "if there is at least one person who, as we have all heard, threatens us with nuclear weapons and is playing World War III, we should not look for it from Kyiv." "We should look towards Moscow," not towards Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Donald Trump accused him of doing.
Recall
During the meeting, Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would "feel" the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
After a dispute with Volodymyr Zelenskyy , President Donald Trump saidthat Zelenskyy was not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left the White House early after a dispute with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled after a conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine. Washington and Kyiv did not sign an agreement on minerals.
