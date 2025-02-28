Trump criticizes Zelenskyy's military attire during White House visit - media
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump was unhappy that Zelenskyy arrived at the White House in military fatigues instead of a suit. After a tense argument in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy left the meeting early.
US President Donald Trump is angry with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because he came to the White House in military clothes instead of a suit. Axios writes about this, UNN reports.
“One small but no less important factor that irritated Trump was the fact that Zelenskiy did not wear a suit,” Axios writes, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House in a more formal black outfit with the national symbol of Ukraine, but without a suit.
“He's all dressed up today,” Trump said, shaking hands with Zelenskiy at the entrance to the West Wing.
As noted, Trump's advisors have repeatedly told Zelenskyy's team that it would be more respectful for the president of Ukraine to abandon military clothing when visiting the White House.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, “and we are working for that.”