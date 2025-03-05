Macron: peace cannot be achieved at any cost and under Russian dictatorship
Kyiv • UNN
The President of France stated that peace cannot be achieved under Russian dictatorship and cannot mean the capitulation of Ukraine. Macron emphasized that after the violation of the Minsk agreements, Russia can no longer be trusted.
Peace cannot be achieved at any cost and under Russian dictatorship and cannot be Ukraine's capitulation, it cannot become the destruction of Ukraine, and we cannot accept a ceasefire as a form of peace that will be unstable. We cannot forget that in 2014 Russia invaded the territory of Ukraine, and we then signed the Minsk agreements, which Russia violated. It was Russia that violated them, they failed to meet their obligations. Today we can no longer trust Russia's word. Ukraine has the right to security and peace
