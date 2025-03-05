Macron supported the deployment of European troops in Ukraine
The President of France supports the deployment of European troops in Ukraine as peacekeepers. Next week, a meeting of the commanders-in-chief of European countries will take place to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that he supports the deployment of European troops in Ukraine, and added that a meeting of the commanders and chiefs of staff of the armed forces of European countries is planned for next week to discuss the issue of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.
According to Macron, it is very important that Russia does not invade Ukraine again in a few years.
We need to protect peace in Ukraine. That is why we need to support the Ukrainian forces in the long term. Eventually, it may also involve the engagement of European troops
At the same time, he stressed that this does not mean that these troops will fight "directly on the front line"; rather, if a peace agreement is signed, they will become guarantors of peace.
"Starting next week, we will gather the heads and commanders, and the chiefs of staff of the armed forces to discuss the issue of the war in Ukraine. We want to achieve stable, sustainable, guaranteed peace. We want to achieve this peace together with the Ukrainians," - said Macron.
Russia plans to mobilize 3 million soldiers and produce 4 thousand tanks by 2030. France will continue to support Ukraine to strengthen its position in future negotiations with the Russian Federation.
