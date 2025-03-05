Macron denied a joint trip to Trump with Zelensky and Starmer - Le Figaro
Kyiv • UNN
The Élysée Palace denied information about Macron's planned trip to Washington together with Zelensky and Starmer. Earlier, the spokesperson for the French government reported the possibility of such a visit.
The Élysée Palace assured the press on Wednesday that Emmanuel Macron "at this stage is not considering a new trip to Washington".
Reports UNN citing Le Figaro.
The Élysée Palace denies the trip of French President Macron to Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Starmer, as mentioned by the government spokesperson.
The Élysée Palace assured the press on Wednesday that Emmanuel Macron "at this stage is not considering a new trip to Washington," refuting comments made by government spokesperson Sophie Primas on this matter.
Earlier, the press secretary reported after the Cabinet meeting that such a trip by the French president together with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer "is anticipated" and that it may take place "in the near future."
Additionally
According to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Tuesday evening he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he expressed readiness to negotiate regarding the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Markarova explained that Trump read Zelensky's message. In his address to the nation, Trump stated about Ukraine's readiness for negotiations.