Trump and Biden win the primaries in Michigan

Trump and Biden won their primaries in Michigan, with Trump increasing his lead over Nikki Haley in the fight for the Republican nomination and Biden scoring an important victory for the Democrats.

Former President Trump easily won the Republican primary in Michigan on Tuesday, extending his early dominance over rival Nikki Haley. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump won the presidential primary in Michigan  just a few days after defeating Haley in her home state of South Carolina.

At the same time, President Biden won the Democratic Party primary in Michigan, gaining a critical victory.

Biden won Michigan back in 2020,  but has recently been negatively impacted by Arab Americans in the state due to his administration's actions during the Israel-Hamas war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Nikki Haley
South Carolina
Michigan
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
