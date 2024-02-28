Trump and Biden win the primaries in Michigan

Former President Trump easily won the Republican primary in Michigan on Tuesday, extending his early dominance over rival Nikki Haley. This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump won the presidential primary in Michigan just a few days after defeating Haley in her home state of South Carolina.

At the same time, President Biden won the Democratic Party primary in Michigan, gaining a critical victory.

Biden won Michigan back in 2020, but has recently been negatively impacted by Arab Americans in the state due to his administration's actions during the Israel-Hamas war.

