Biden hits at Trump over age concerns: "He's about as old as I am"

US President Joe Biden spoke about the age and sharpness of former President Donald Trump's mind during an appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers program on Monday, UNN reports citing Axios.

According to the newspaper, polls show that voters are more concerned about the age of 81-year-old Biden than the 77-year-old candidate in the GOP primary, Trump.

However, the US president noted the proximity of their ages in an interview with NBC's Seth Meyers.

"You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am," Biden said.

"But he doesn't remember his wife's name," Biden added, in what the outlet says is an apparent reference to claims that Trump mistakenly called Melania Trump "Mercedes" at Saturday's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event - though some said he was referring to his former White House strategic communications director and CPAC host Mercedes Schlapp, who dismissed the speculation as "fake news.

Biden said it was "about how old your ideas are," adding, "This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues, I mean, 50, 60 years, they were firm American positions.

As indicated, Biden discussed a number of topics in general during his unscheduled appearance on the show, including the announcement that Israel has agreed to halt its offensive on Gaza during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, as officials work on a deal to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Meyers also asked Biden about a conspiracy theory circulating among some conservatives about a "secret government effort" to have Taylor Swift help him win the 2024 presidential election. "Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Ms. Swift?" asked Meyers.

"Where are you getting this information from, it's secret," Biden joked, noting that Swift had endorsed him for president in 2020.

Later, Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Chang, in an emailed statement on Monday morning, called Biden "such a disaster that he makes Jimmy Carter look like an effective president."