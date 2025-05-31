Morning strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv: seven injured, houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On May 31, the Russian armed forces launched air strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv, injuring seven people. Buildings in Vasyshcheve and more than 10 households in Bezliudivka were damaged.
In the morning, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a series of air strikes on the suburbs of Kharkiv, seven people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, on May 31, at about 10:35, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a series of air strikes on the suburbs of Kharkiv.
In the village of Vasyshcheve, buildings and warehouses of a private enterprise were damaged. Three people were injured: a 22-year-old woman and two men aged 64 and 57.
In the village of Bezliudivka, more than 10 households were damaged. Two women, aged 74 and 66, were injured. Another 65-year-old resident and a 50-year-old man suffered acute shock.
According to preliminary data, the Russian army struck with FAB with UMPK-D (long-range) from the settlement of Tomarivka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
... pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are conducting comprehensive procedural actions to properly record and investigate war crimes committed by servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.
