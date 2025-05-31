Morning strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv: seven injured, houses damaged

$41.530.00
The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum
01:12 PM • 7188 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

12:42 PM • 18526 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 29021 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 69255 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 114456 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 112548 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 103778 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 178192 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 147336 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 64279 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Russian attack on Kherson: a 66-year-old man died

May 31, 04:44 AM • 26783 views

Social protection of conscripts: what the government's draft law envisages

May 31, 05:13 AM • 5194 views

Two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strike: details

May 31, 05:22 AM • 10714 views

Sabotage and terrorist attacks: more than 600 people detained, about 25% of them are minors

May 31, 08:17 AM • 13290 views

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

May 31, 08:41 AM • 16536 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 104904 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 125793 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 135348 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 178196 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 147336 views
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 51068 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 86209 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 73716 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 147578 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 138115 views
Morning strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv: seven injured, houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

On May 31, the Russian armed forces launched air strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv, injuring seven people. Buildings in Vasyshcheve and more than 10 households in Bezliudivka were damaged.

Morning strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv: seven injured, houses damaged

In the morning, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a series of air strikes on the suburbs of Kharkiv, seven people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 31, at about 10:35, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a series of air strikes on the suburbs of Kharkiv.

In the village of Vasyshcheve, buildings and warehouses of a private enterprise were damaged. Three people were injured: a 22-year-old woman and two men aged 64 and 57.

In the village of Bezliudivka, more than 10 households were damaged. Two women, aged 74 and 66, were injured. Another 65-year-old resident and a 50-year-old man suffered acute shock.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army struck with FAB with UMPK-D (long-range) from the settlement of Tomarivka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

... pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are conducting comprehensive procedural actions to properly record and investigate war crimes committed by servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Night attack on Kharkiv: one person injured, fires in the city31.05.25, 04:59 • 17640 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
