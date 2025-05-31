Night attack on Kharkiv: one person injured, fires in the city

$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
May 30, 04:58 PM • 19370 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 61182 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 71976 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 70066 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 108887 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 102896 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 60008 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33520 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 30571 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153970 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Popular news

The Supreme Court allowed Trump to revoke protection for over 530,000 migrants

May 30, 05:02 PM • 3032 views

Worked for the Russians and "lay low" after de-occupation: 4 collaborators detained in Kherson

May 30, 05:32 PM • 2710 views

The SBI detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Economic Court Yemelyanov when he was leaving the court: details

May 30, 05:58 PM • 5168 views

Africa is split by a volcanic superplume: what is known about the tectonic fault

May 30, 06:46 PM • 6108 views

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

11:38 PM • 3582 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 64712 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 86391 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 97432 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 108887 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 102896 views
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 33483 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 68726 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 58094 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 133169 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 124700 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: one person injured, fires in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

On the night of May 31, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs, the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts were affected. In total, eight hits were recorded, there is damage and one person injured.

Night attack on Kharkiv: one person injured, fires in the city

As a result of enemy UAV strikes on Kharkiv on the night of May 31, two districts of the city were affected - Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi. There are fires at the impact sites, and one person was injured in the Kyivskyi district. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

He specified that a total of eight hits were recorded in the city - two in the Shevchenkivskyi district and six in the Kyivskyi district.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a car service station was hit - the premises and several cars were damaged. In the Kyivskyi district, as a result of the arrival, windows were broken in several houses

- said Terekhov.

He also reported a hit on the territory of a production enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Reminder

On the night of Saturday, May 31, the Russians attacked Kharkiv. According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, the Shevchenkivskyi district was under attack.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that the regional center is under attack by enemy UAVs.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have anti-drone nets in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions - Zhorin 30.05.25, 18:50 • 8420 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ihor Terekhov
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kharkiv
