Night attack on Kharkiv: one person injured, fires in the city

As a result of enemy UAV strikes on Kharkiv on the night of May 31, two districts of the city were affected - Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi. There are fires at the impact sites, and one person was injured in the Kyivskyi district. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

He specified that a total of eight hits were recorded in the city - two in the Shevchenkivskyi district and six in the Kyivskyi district.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a car service station was hit - the premises and several cars were damaged. In the Kyivskyi district, as a result of the arrival, windows were broken in several houses - said Terekhov.

He also reported a hit on the territory of a production enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Reminder

On the night of Saturday, May 31, the Russians attacked Kharkiv. According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, the Shevchenkivskyi district was under attack.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that the regional center is under attack by enemy UAVs.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have anti-drone nets in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions - Zhorin