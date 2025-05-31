$41.530.00
Advertisement
UNN Lite

China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan: this is double standards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

China has criticized attempts to link the defense of Ukraine and the protection of Taiwan, calling it an unacceptable comparison and double standards. Taiwan is China's internal affair, Beijing insists.

China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan: this is double standards

China has criticized attempts to link the defense of Ukraine to the need to protect Taiwan from a Chinese invasion as "double standards." China said that comparing the Taiwan issue with the Ukrainian issue is unacceptable. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters and the Chinese Embassy in Singapore.

As part of a broader speech on the risks of a split between China and the United States, French President Macron said at a defense meeting as part of the Shangri-La Dialogue that if Russia is allowed to seize any part of Ukraine without restrictions, then "what could happen in Taiwan?".

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore said that comparing the Taiwan issue with the Ukrainian issue is "unacceptable."

"These two cases are different in nature and cannot be compared at all," the statement said, noting that Taiwan is a completely internal affair of China.

The head of the Pentagon calls on Asia to strengthen its defense due to the "inevitable" threat of China to Taiwan31.05.25, 15:59 • 1560 views

The embassy says these are double standards.

"If someone tries to condemn "double standards" with double standards, the only result we can get is still double standards," the statement said.

The embassy's post did not mention Macron directly, but included a photo of him speaking at the event.

China views democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to assert these claims, including increasing the intensity of military exercises, claiming that the island is one of its provinces that has no right to be called a state.

Addition

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that China poses an "imminent" threat to Taiwan, while calling on Asian countries to increase defense spending and cooperate with the United States to prevent war.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
Reuters
Emmanuel Macron
Singapore
Taiwan
China
United States
Ukraine
